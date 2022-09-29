Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Thursday afternoon announced that stage 4 load shedding would continue until Saturday morning.
Earlier on Thursday, a vessel carrying diesel deliveries to the PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay had started to deliver fuel, "with the vessel having berthed this morning" - said Eskom.
The power utility said it anticipated the first unit of the Camden Power Station would return to service over the weekend with the remaining units returning to service over the course of the following ten days.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 29, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Saturday morning and reduce to Stage 3 throughout the weekend. pic.twitter.com/wmzJuGpEls
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
Source : Pexels
More from Local
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
Legal advice from robots and computers?
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm.Read More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
'Within 2-3 years we'll be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding'
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis chats with Kfm Mornings about family, load shedding, and flight disruptions due to fuel shortages.Read More
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More