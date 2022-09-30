Cape Town City Guide: 5 budget friendly ways to ease into October





It is almost October and the end of the year is rapidly approaching.

If the end-of-year rush is starting to get to you, use this weekend to take time for yourself and ease into the next month.

We know that the end of the year also comes with festive season savings so here are five budget-friendly ways to enjoy Cape Town this weekend.

GODRIVEIN MOVIES AND ROADHOUSE

Experience the joy of the big screen from the comfort of your own car with GoDriveIn movies this weekend for only R250 per car.

Enjoy a variety of movie snacks from the on-site food truck and get cozy watching some of your favourites.

See more here.

PINO AND PIZZA

Try out a unique taste experience with artisanal wood-fired pizzas expertly paired with delicious wines.

On top of these exciting taste delights, you will also be entertained with live music and fun giveaways - which are sure to make this a weekend to remember.

Tickets are R295 and R350 at the door so do not miss out.

Buy tickets and see more here.

CAPE ORCHID SOCIETY SPRING SHOW

It is that time of year when you should be out and enjoying nature.

So why not go to the Cape Orchid Society Spring Show at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens?

You can enjoy a wide variety of beautiful orchids, including some award winners, and maybe even buy one from the local vendors to brighten up your home.

See more here.

NIGHT ON THE SQUARE MARKET

If you are not sure what you feel like doing, a market can offer a variety of fun options, with delicious food, unique vendors, and live entertainment.

Take a leisurely stroll around the Night on the Square Market and immerse yourself in the 80s and 90s theme for a totally rad night out.

See more here.

HANEPOOT BRASS BAND

Live music is always a good way to round off your weekend and start the week on the right foot, so head down to Café Roux to enjoy the jazz sounds of the Hanepoot Brass Brand this Sunday.

Tickets are only R150 to enjoy the fun combination of this New Orleans-style band with a distinct African jazz flavour.

Book tickets and see more here.

This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 5 budget friendly ways to ease into October