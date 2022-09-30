'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'
JOHANNESBURG - Trevor Noah has announced that he's leaving The Daily Show.
The South African comedian took over the hosting of the show back in 2015 when Jon Stewart left.
Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.
He made the announcement to his audience on Thursday night.
"After the seven years, my time is up but in the most beautiful way. I've loved hosting the show, it's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joys," Noah said.
A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : 'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'
