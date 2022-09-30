Where does SA rank in the digital world?





The ubiquity of the online world is undeniable. Whether for business, pleasure or education, there isn't a facet of 21st-century life that isn't somehow touched by the internet, apps or social media.

So given the increasingly essential nature of the internet in our lives, it's important then that we not only have access to it, but the quality of it is of a high standard. Recently, South Africa was ranked 66th in the world in the Digital Quality of Life (DQL) survey.

The DQL study is conducted by the cybersecurity company Surfshark. It evaluates countries based on five fundamental digital wellbeing pillars: internet quality, e-government, e-infrastructure, internet affordability, and e-security.

Pippa got in touch with Surfshark to discuss the results of the DQL and taking particular note of South Africa's cost to assess the internet. South Africa's internet affordability ranks 39th in the world, dropping from 26th place from last year.

It is quite important to understand that this year, globally, internet affordability dropped. And I think this is one of the sad findings of this year's study, that the internet is less affordable globally, and the same case would be in South Africa. Paulius Udra, Public Relations Manager at Surfshark

