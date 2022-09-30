'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF





Pippa Hudson spoke to Nicole Fritz, Helen Suzman Foundation's executive director for insight on the matter.

• On Thursday, National Treasury banned consultancy Bain & Co from tendering for public sector contracts for a period of 10 years.

• The ban will run from 5 September 2022 until 4 September 2032.

• This embargo comes almost two months after the UK government banned Bain for three years.

Fritz, a public interest lawyer, said the firm is a central protagonist in the hollowing out of the state institution.

She wants to see prosecutions happen and payment of damages proportional to the extensive harm that was done to the country's infrastructure to be paid.

The company has responded that it disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.

It was a central protagonist in one of the most egregious chapters of our state capture years. Nicole Fritz, Executive Director - Helen Suzman Foundation

The attitude they take is ultimately it wasn’t something we did deliberately, but of course we know that’s not true. We know that Bain essentially conspired with Mr Moyane as long as 18 months before Mr Moyane ever officially took office. Nicole Fritz, Executive Director - Helen Suzman Foundation

The fact is of course that a brand like Bain not just allowed but deliberately planned, in the use of its brand, to dismantle an institution like the South African Revenue Services and that brand must be known and recognised for the unlawful conduct it performed in South Africa. Nicole Fritz, Executive Director - Helen Suzman Foundation

