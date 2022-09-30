'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Pippa Hudson spoke to Nicole Fritz, Helen Suzman Foundation's executive director for insight on the matter.
• On Thursday, National Treasury banned consultancy Bain & Co from tendering for public sector contracts for a period of 10 years.
• The ban will run from 5 September 2022 until 4 September 2032.
• This embargo comes almost two months after the UK government banned Bain for three years.
Fritz, a public interest lawyer, said the firm is a central protagonist in the hollowing out of the state institution.
She wants to see prosecutions happen and payment of damages proportional to the extensive harm that was done to the country's infrastructure to be paid.
The company has responded that it disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.
It was a central protagonist in one of the most egregious chapters of our state capture years.Nicole Fritz, Executive Director - Helen Suzman Foundation
The attitude they take is ultimately it wasn’t something we did deliberately, but of course we know that’s not true. We know that Bain essentially conspired with Mr Moyane as long as 18 months before Mr Moyane ever officially took office.Nicole Fritz, Executive Director - Helen Suzman Foundation
The fact is of course that a brand like Bain not just allowed but deliberately planned, in the use of its brand, to dismantle an institution like the South African Revenue Services and that brand must be known and recognised for the unlawful conduct it performed in South Africa.Nicole Fritz, Executive Director - Helen Suzman Foundation
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the full conversation above.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gyddik/gyddik1711/gyddik171100014/90559447-saransk-russia-november-05-2017-bain-company-logo-with-financial-reports-.jpg
More from Business
George Clooney stars in new Nespresso campaign to protect the future of coffee
In 'The Empty Cup', starring George Clooney, Nespresso spotlights the risk that climate change poses to coffee farming communitiesRead More
Criminals want your phone to access banking information
Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking details.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge
Capitec Bank's customer base has grown to 19 million - a 13% increase over six months.Read More
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one
Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?Read More
Eskom is in a shambles, so what are your options for electricity?
Zain Johnson spoke to Professor Bernard Bladergroen from the University of the Western Cape.Read More
More from Local
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
Legal advice from robots and computers?
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm.Read More
'Within 2-3 years we'll be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding'
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis chats with Kfm Mornings about family, load shedding, and flight disruptions due to fuel shortages.Read More
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More
Load shedding is a disaster for SA's funeral industry
We have all experienced the frustrations of load shedding but the effect on some industries is shocking to say the least.Read More