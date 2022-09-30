WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is on the lookout for 20,500 education assistants and general school assistants to help teachers in classrooms.
Education assistants provide invaluable support to teachers and assist with things like administrative tasks, classroom management, sport coaching and cultural activities. General assistants help with maintenance, cleaning, vegetable gardens and general administration.
The applications are open from 26 September to 16 October 2022. Unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 34 (turning 35 before or on 31 March 2024) are encouraged to apply for education and general assistants posts at a public school within a 5km radius of their place of residence.
Pippa spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the WCED to find out more about the recruitment drive.
And the great offshoots about this is that people come in having no experience in education, but they come out of it saying, ‘I want to become a teacher’ and then actually pursuing a teaching career.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications WCED
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : smolaw11/123rf.com
