'Within 2-3 years we'll be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding'





Geordin Hill-Lewis is up at 5:30am every day to get his daughter ready for school before heading off to do his work for the City of Cape Town. Luckily for us, it's the start of school holidays, so he had some time to pop in for a chat with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs on Kfm Mornings.

Naturally, one of the main topics of conversation was load shedding and the city's efforts to prevent homes and businesses from being plunged into darkness.

We are pushing hard, every opportunity to speed up our programme. I really do believe that within the next 2-3 years we will be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding and eventually say goodbye to it for good. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

But the conversation wasn't all business, as our listener voice notes started coming, many of them pointing out how lovely the mayor's voice is.

Darren even suggested Hill-Lewis read bedtime stories on Kfm 94.5 at night to make load shedding a little less upsetting - something Hill-Lewis' mother-in-law called in to give her opinion about.

