Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay
Clement Manyathela spoke to a registered counsellor and sex educator, Casey Blake, about what sexual fluidity is and how sexual attraction may change over time.
The constant evolution of the human experience and our own personal journeys applies to sexuality as much as it does to sociopolitical ideologies.
In the digital era where information is available freely and discourses around sexuality are opening up, many people are beginning to question the static binaries of their sexuality.
This line of questioning can be broadly attributed to sexual fluidity.
Sexual fluidity, as such, can be defined as the questioning of one's sexual identity or orientation through feeling attraction to a gender they would not typically look at more than once.
Attraction can be physical, sexual, emotional, intellectual or aesthetic.
It can apply to anyone regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation.
Sexual fluidity transcends binaries placed on people through heteronormative standards and it allows established boundaries and labels to fall away.
We've got labels for people to see that we're not alone... but so many people are straight and find themselves very attracted sexually and otherwise to a person of a similar gender to theirs and it messes with their minds because of the way you've come to understand these labels almost foreclosed options to you.Casey Blake, registered counsellor and sex educator
So, how do you feel attraction for different genders? You just do. Give yourself some space and some compassion and realise that the world isn't as black and white, and straight and gay, as we've been told it is. There's space for all of us, here, to just be attracted to who we're attracted to.Casey Blake, registered counsellor and sex educator
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay
More from Lifestyle
'Failure brings you towards who you're meant to be,' says Bonko Khoza
South African actor, Bonko Khoza has captured the eyes and hearts of people from across the globe - but it hasn't always been this way.Read More
Health and wellness: the importance of understanding and exploring sexual health
Sexual health affects almost everyone at some point in their lives but often people are misinformed on important sexual issues.Read More
Multimedia show 'Noise' to take over Kalk Bay theatre
'Noise' will see its last weekend at the Kalk Bay Theatre from Friday to Sunday.Read More
Dina El Wadidi performs at the Baxter theatre this weekend
This renowned Egyptian singer will be sharing her incredible talent with Capetonians.Read More
Entitlement vs narcissism: when does living on your own terms go to far?
Putting yourself first often gets you labelled as entitled, but what is the difference between this and being a narcissist?Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 budget friendly ways to ease into October
If the end-of-year rush is starting to get to you, use this weekend to take time for yourself and ease into the next month.Read More
'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'
Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More