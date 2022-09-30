Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine after sham referendum shows 'near total support'





Pippa Hudson interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russia will officially annex additional areas of Ukraine on Friday.

The move comes after a series of bogus referendums in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.

Russia claims the votes showed “almost total popular support” for the incorporation of the militarily occupied territories.

The ANC Youth League observed the referendums, but no independent monitoring of the process took place and election officials were pictured going from door to door accompanied by armed Russian soldiers who made people vote in front of them by gunpoint.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea, after another discredited and unrecognised referendum.

Russian soldiers. © andreykr/123rf.com

RELATED: 'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'

It’s about 15% of Ukraine… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

RELATED: Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow

Russian officials say that the referendums… showed that 80% to 90% of voters wanted to be taken over by Russia… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Hudson interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.