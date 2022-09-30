Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine after sham referendum shows 'near total support'
Pippa Hudson interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Russia will officially annex additional areas of Ukraine on Friday.
The move comes after a series of bogus referendums in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.
Russia claims the votes showed “almost total popular support” for the incorporation of the militarily occupied territories.
The ANC Youth League observed the referendums, but no independent monitoring of the process took place and election officials were pictured going from door to door accompanied by armed Russian soldiers who made people vote in front of them by gunpoint.
In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea, after another discredited and unrecognised referendum.
RELATED: 'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'
It’s about 15% of Ukraine…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
RELATED: Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow
Russian officials say that the referendums… showed that 80% to 90% of voters wanted to be taken over by Russia…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Hudson interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104324532_russia-poltavskaya-village-mart-24-2018-russian-president-vladimir-putin-on-the-laptop-screen-editor.html?vti=o9sjdgnymxorb7wqfm-1-10
More from World
George Clooney stars in new Nespresso campaign to protect the future of coffee
In 'The Empty Cup', starring George Clooney, Nespresso spotlights the risk that climate change poses to coffee farming communitiesRead More
Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow
The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine.Read More
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique
Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.Read More
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'
'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak
Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening the "strongest possible response".Read More
Quite a buzz: Cities create 'bee bus stops' that attract pollinators
Bus shelter roofs in the UK and Europe are being turned into miniature gardens containing plants that attract bees, butterflies and other insects.Read More
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army.Read More
Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia
Russians say they do not want to be slaughtered in Vladimir Putin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine.Read More