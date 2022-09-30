'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare





Zain Johnson spoke to Mande Toubkin, the general manager of emergency, trauma, transplant and CSI at Netcare.

• According to South Africa's health department, 37 hospitals are currently exempt from load shedding

• Health minister will approach National Treasury to add funds that will top up depleted diesel and oil costs that have run dry during recent bouts of load shedding.

• Phaahla wants all public facilities to be protected against power cuts and will prioritise them over private institutions because they serve more than 80% of the population.

FILE: Hospital operating "in the dark'' black and white image. Picture: Pixabay

Load shedding not only makes patient care and hospital operations difficult but has the potential to threaten lives.

Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of the challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to also receive the same exemption from power cuts.

We were lauding the health minister for actually taking the time to recognise that there are some difficulties related to power failures at healthcare facilities. Mande Toubkin, Netcare general manager

While hospitals use generators in the event of load shedding it is difficult to adapt these machines – which were designed for an outage to occur once in a while – to keep up with rolling power cuts, she explained.

Toubkin outlined the financial cost of load shedding – which accounts for critical operations hospitals simply cannot do without.

100% of our generators run on diesel …Diesel is more expensive than electricity. Mande Toubkin, Netcare general manager

