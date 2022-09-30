Legal advice from robots and computers?





Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

It sounds like a truly ridiculous idea, but imagine you could get affordable legal advice from a robot or artificial intelligence? But that is exactly what two organisations hope to achieve by pooling their resources together.

Helm, a customer experience solutions company, is teaming with LUMA Legal, a legal chatbot service provider, to create a system where common folks can easily and quickly get straightforward legal advice without the need to track down and make appointments with a real live lawyer. The idea is to create an online system, where users can put their questions forward to a computer program, which can then answer their questions quickly and concisely.

At the moment, the team is keeping its focus on labour law, but plan to expand to other legal spheres in the future. Moreover, the team up hopes to make this service available in all 11 official languages.

Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm, to roadmap exactly how you take the human element out of legal advice and how their system will make it cheaper and more accessible.

So the idea kicked off with the labour law. [We took the] different aspects of of labour law and sort of fed that into our engine so that somebody can ask a question around labour law and hopefully get the right answer from the bot. Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm

Scroll up for full audio.