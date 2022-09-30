Legal advice from robots and computers?
It sounds like a truly ridiculous idea, but imagine you could get affordable legal advice from a robot or artificial intelligence? But that is exactly what two organisations hope to achieve by pooling their resources together.
Helm, a customer experience solutions company, is teaming with LUMA Legal, a legal chatbot service provider, to create a system where common folks can easily and quickly get straightforward legal advice without the need to track down and make appointments with a real live lawyer. The idea is to create an online system, where users can put their questions forward to a computer program, which can then answer their questions quickly and concisely.
At the moment, the team is keeping its focus on labour law, but plan to expand to other legal spheres in the future. Moreover, the team up hopes to make this service available in all 11 official languages.
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm, to roadmap exactly how you take the human element out of legal advice and how their system will make it cheaper and more accessible.
So the idea kicked off with the labour law. [We took the] different aspects of of labour law and sort of fed that into our engine so that somebody can ask a question around labour law and hopefully get the right answer from the bot.Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123362917_justice-law-legal-concept-.html?vti=oeb3bko81s61osy4mh-1-2
More from Local
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
'Within 2-3 years we'll be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding'
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis chats with Kfm Mornings about family, load shedding, and flight disruptions due to fuel shortages.Read More
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More
Load shedding is a disaster for SA's funeral industry
We have all experienced the frustrations of load shedding but the effect on some industries is shocking to say the least.Read More