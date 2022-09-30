Entitlement vs narcissism: when does living on your own terms go to far?
Zain Johnson spoke to clinical psychologist Jeff Kahn about the difference between putting yourself first and narcissism.
-
Prioritising yourself can be a good thing provided you still have empathy for others.
-
When people only look after their wants and needs at other’s expense this can be a sign of narcissistic behaviour.
Entitlement is often seen as a negative trait but it is not always inherently bad, and sometimes it is just putting yourself first and living life on your own terms according to Kahn.
Entitlement is very rarely viewed as a positive thing but some of the research that has come out has said it can lead to a surprising positive outcome as well.Jeff Kahn, clinical psychologist
Kahn said when it comes to being entitled there is a fine line between being confident and going after what you want and being arrogant or even narcissistic.
The fine line between this positive entitlement and arrogant narcissism is empathy, humility and the ability to compromise.
He said if a person is in constant need of validation, attention and control, and can never accept responsibility when they are wrong, they tend to narcissistic behaviour rather than simple entitlement.
A narcissist is also incapable of viewing things from another person’s point of view - which differs from just living life on your terms.
Putting yourself first can be a good thing and it is okay to prioritise yourself and go after what you want.
However, you can go after what you want while still being kind, empathetic and understanding of other people’s situations.
Listen to the audio above for more.
