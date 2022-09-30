The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in





At the forefront of The Midday Report, today is local politics in Johannesburg. The motion to oust Mayor Mpho Phalatse was passed with 139 of the councilors in attendance supporting it. The IFP took the decision to abstain from participating in the motion, while Action SA councilors did not attend the meeting of council at all.

Dada Morero is the new City of Joburg mayor. He was elected unopposed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse is currently launching a High Court application to declare the entire meeting "unlawful, invalid, and of no force or effect."

We do not recognise today's meeting as legitimate. Mpho Phalatse, Former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg

Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka holds a media briefing to release investigation reports on various cases.

Minister Joe Phaahla responds to calls on the impact of load-shedding on health services.

July Unrest alleged instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in court, case postponed.

Investigating Directorate adds two McKinsey representatives to their criminal case focused on the consultants' role in the Transnet locomotive deal.

