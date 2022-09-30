The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in
At the forefront of The Midday Report, today is local politics in Johannesburg. The motion to oust Mayor Mpho Phalatse was passed with 139 of the councilors in attendance supporting it. The IFP took the decision to abstain from participating in the motion, while Action SA councilors did not attend the meeting of council at all.
Dada Morero is the new City of Joburg mayor. He was elected unopposed on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse is currently launching a High Court application to declare the entire meeting "unlawful, invalid, and of no force or effect."
All that and more on The Midday Report today.
We do not recognise today's meeting as legitimate.Mpho Phalatse, Former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka holds a media briefing to release investigation reports on various cases.
- Minister Joe Phaahla responds to calls on the impact of load-shedding on health services.
- July Unrest alleged instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in court, case postponed.
- Investigating Directorate adds two McKinsey representatives to their criminal case focused on the consultants' role in the Transnet locomotive deal.
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : @mphophalatse1/Twitter
More from Politics
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
'Are the DA trying to get rid of Mr Badroodien?' - GOOD party
City of Cape Town Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien has stepped aside over allegations of electricity meter tampering.Read More
'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu
Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance and how it affects government.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC
Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'
The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does away with patronage and politics?Read More
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst
The former president has thrown his weight behind Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred candidate for ANC president and put his name forward for national chairperson.Read More
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'
Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?Read More
Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics'
ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening day. Political analyst Xolani Dube feels it's time to cultivate the 'real leaders' of South Africa.Read More