Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique
Pippa Hudson interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish of The Africa Report.
Mozambican forces this week captured four Islamic militants who they say were recruiting people.
Sixteen others died in the operation, some from gunshot wounds but most from being mauled by lions or eaten by crocodiles.
Bravo for life’s little ironies! … I think those who were shot were luckier or, at least, had a quicker passing.Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
The jihadists have a reputation for extreme and indiscriminate violence.
These militants are a very bad lot. They have a penchant for decapitating their victims, often local villagers… The number of displaced people is approaching a million…Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
Hudson interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143334060_male-lion-with-bloody-mane-in-the-wilderness-of-africa.html?vti=m0n5p2spnsjzhaux10-1-101
More from Africa
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage
Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fraction of them.Read More
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place
The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.Read More
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day
Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lostRead More
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years.Read More
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing.Read More
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub
Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.Read More
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?
A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Non-bank finance is key in ESG
While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.Read More
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended
This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.Read More
More from World
George Clooney stars in new Nespresso campaign to protect the future of coffee
In 'The Empty Cup', starring George Clooney, Nespresso spotlights the risk that climate change poses to coffee farming communitiesRead More
Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow
The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine.Read More
Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine after sham referendum shows 'near total support'
President Vladimir Putin will host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday to celebrate.Read More
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'
'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak
Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening the "strongest possible response".Read More
Quite a buzz: Cities create 'bee bus stops' that attract pollinators
Bus shelter roofs in the UK and Europe are being turned into miniature gardens containing plants that attract bees, butterflies and other insects.Read More
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army.Read More
Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia
Russians say they do not want to be slaughtered in Vladimir Putin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine.Read More