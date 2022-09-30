Dina El Wedidi performs at the Baxter theatre this weekend
Zain Johnson spoke to renowned Egyptian singer and composer, Dina El Wedidi who will perform at the Baxter theatre this weekend.
-
Dina El Wedidi will be performing at the Baxter theatre for two nights.
-
She said she fell in live with the city on her first visit.
Wedidi has been a part of the Egyptian music scene for the past six years and wants to share this music with the world.
While her music is available online, she said that there are many people around the world who are not aware of Egyptian music.
A lot of people have no idea about music coming from Egypt. Especially the new generation.Dina El Wedidi, Egyptian singer and composer
This is not her first time visiting Cape Town and she said she chose to perform here because she fell in love with the city on her first visit.
She will be performing on Friday and Saturday with a seven-piece ensemble.
Listen to the audio above for more.
