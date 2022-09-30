Dina El Wedidi performs at the Baxter theatre this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message. 3 October 2022 5:24 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine. 3 October 2022 1:56 PM
View all Local
DA must reflect on how it has run its Joburg coalition - ActionSA's Beaumont Weaknesses in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition government have been exposed by the ousting of Mpho Phalatse as Johannesb... 3 October 2022 8:27 AM
DA's Solly Msimanga reflects on removal of Phalatse as Johannesburg mayor Former City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse was recently removed from her position in a motion of no confidence. 3 October 2022 7:27 AM
The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in Delivered to you every afternoon. 30 September 2022 2:48 PM
View all Politics
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Oth... 3 October 2022 8:23 PM
Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick? Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 3 October 2022 7:31 PM
SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa. 3 October 2022 7:21 PM
View all Business
Drakensberg Boys’ Choir aids two young boys overcome life obstacles through song Popular television show Carte Blanche profiled how two boys, faced with considerable challenges, found refuge in music and brother... 3 October 2022 5:08 PM
Is the younger generation more depressed than previous ones? October is Mental Health Awareness month. So what does the public need to know about protecting our mental health? 3 October 2022 3:54 PM
Drama Experience is creating safe spaces for creative minds to thrive Clarence spoke to Terri Theys, founder of the drama experience. 3 October 2022 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
UWC’s ‘She-Bobo’ league, aims to equalise opportunity for junior girls' soccer Abarder, the pioneer behind She-Bobo, said the establishment of this league was a response to the serious lack of competitive foot... 3 October 2022 2:02 PM
1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup The competition attracted 1,700 young players between the ages of 7 and 20 years old. 28 September 2022 7:18 PM
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana? Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot. 28 September 2022 2:19 PM
View all Sport
SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka' The local crime thriller is up for two International Emmys - Best Actress and Best Drama Series. 1 October 2022 1:58 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 30 September 2022 1:58 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
[WATCH] Elon Musk presents 'dancing' humanoid robot before live audience The South African-born tech billionaire revealed the latest prototype of Tesla's humanoid robot at an 'AI Day' in Silicon Valley. 1 October 2022 4:47 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence' 'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova. 29 September 2022 11:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Dina El Wedidi performs at the Baxter theatre this weekend

30 September 2022 1:27 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Music
Egypt
Baxter Theatre
Dina El Wadidi

This renowned Egyptian singer will be sharing her incredible talent with Capetonians.

Zain Johnson spoke to renowned Egyptian singer and composer, Dina El Wedidi who will perform at the Baxter theatre this weekend.

  • Dina El Wedidi will be performing at the Baxter theatre for two nights.

  • She said she fell in live with the city on her first visit.

FILE: Dina El Wedidi. Picture: Dina El Wedidi/Facebook
FILE: Dina El Wedidi. Picture: Dina El Wedidi/Facebook

Wedidi has been a part of the Egyptian music scene for the past six years and wants to share this music with the world.

While her music is available online, she said that there are many people around the world who are not aware of Egyptian music.

A lot of people have no idea about music coming from Egypt. Especially the new generation.

Dina El Wedidi, Egyptian singer and composer

This is not her first time visiting Cape Town and she said she chose to perform here because she fell in love with the city on her first visit.

She will be performing on Friday and Saturday with a seven-piece ensemble.

Listen to the audio above for more.




30 September 2022 1:27 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Music
Egypt
Baxter Theatre
Dina El Wadidi

More from Lifestyle

Former president Thabo Mbeki at his home in Houghton, Johannesburg, with the Drakensberg Boys Choir perform during his 80th birthday celebrations. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Drakensberg Boys’ Choir aids two young boys overcome life obstacles through song

3 October 2022 5:08 PM

Popular television show Carte Blanche profiled how two boys, faced with considerable challenges, found refuge in music and brotherhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: October has been declared Mental Health Awareness month. Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Is the younger generation more depressed than previous ones?

3 October 2022 3:54 PM

October is Mental Health Awareness month. So what does the public need to know about protecting our mental health?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home

3 October 2022 12:54 PM

The professional poker player and social media influencer (33.5 million Instagram followers) is living it up in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The point about luck is it is unmerited. It comes from nowhere. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

'You can't sit and wait for luck to happen to you': philosophy of luck explained

3 October 2022 12:52 PM

Some people in life just seem inherently lucky but is there a way to improve your luck in life?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: machacekcz / 123rf

Drama Experience is creating safe spaces for creative minds to thrive

3 October 2022 12:43 PM

Clarence spoke to Terri Theys, founder of the drama experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screenshot of influencer, Nadia Jaftha, responding to a fat shamer on Instagram.

Shake it off: Nadia Jaftha responds to Instagram fat shamer

3 October 2022 12:31 PM

Jaftha cheekily used the medium of dance to respond to an Instagram troll who attempted to fat shame the influencer this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider

3 October 2022 11:23 AM

Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: seventyfour74/123rf

Should you be besties with your children? At least 2 experts say no

2 October 2022 2:07 PM

At least two experts agree - being your child's friend can have dangerous consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiling humanoid robot “Optimus” posted by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley @teslaownersSV

[WATCH] Elon Musk presents 'dancing' humanoid robot before live audience

1 October 2022 4:47 PM

The South African-born tech billionaire revealed the latest prototype of Tesla's humanoid robot at an 'AI Day' in Silicon Valley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Chase Rhys/Facebook.

Chase Rhys’ ‘Misfit’ book is an ode to Cape Town misfits

1 October 2022 4:43 PM

Misfit is a collection of stories set in Cape Town that narrate a range of topics marginalised people go through such as gender, queer identity, coloured identity and sex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer

Entertainment Local

American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home

Business Lifestyle

'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Iran supreme leader blames US, Israel for Mahsa Amini protests

3 October 2022 8:46 PM

Macron's top adviser charged with conflict of interest

3 October 2022 6:15 PM

High Court Judge Kgoele: Patriarchy a hindrance to transforming judiciary

3 October 2022 5:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA