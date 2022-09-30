Multimedia show 'Noise' to take over Kalk Bay theatre
Zain Johnson speaks to Noise cast member, Ché-Jean Jupp, about what to expect from the Kalk Bay Theatre show's last leg.
Despite this weekend's last leg, Noise has been extended to next week from Wednesday to Friday.
The multimedia show is touted as an amalgamation of talent featuring singing, live guitars and tap dancing.
It comprises eight men on stage showing off their own unique talents.
It's not just one show. I wouldn't even use a variety show to describe it... It's this big conglomeration of everything and the cast, together, have over the years built up this talent to be displayed on the stage.Ché-Jean Jupp, cast member - 'Noise'
CapeTalk listeners can enter the promo 'capetalk' when purchasing tickets for R80 off
You can get your tickets here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
