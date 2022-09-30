Eye Care Awareness Month highlights the importance of looking after your sight





Zain Johnson spoke with Harry Rosen, the CEO of the South African Optometric Association

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Eye Care Awareness Month is commemorated from 21 September to 18 October this year, with World Sight Day falling on 13 October 2022.

The month is underpinned by the theme, ‘ Love Your Eyes ‘ which takes into consideration the challenges encountered around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regulations imposed by the pandemic meant thousands of South Africans had limited access to appropriate eye care and eyewear.

The South African Optometric Association (SAOA) has planned to raise theawareness of avoidable blindness and the importance of regular eye examinations throughout the month.

To this end, SAOA members have been encouraged to make a difference and provide ‘Love Your Eyes’ in their practices to those in need, particularly on World Sight Day.

Rosen spoke about what you can do to take better care of your eyes.

There's a well-known expression that sight is regarded as the most delightful of the senses. But unfortunately, many of us take it for granted. Harry Rosen, CEO of South African Optometric Association

