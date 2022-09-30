Health and wellness: the importance of understanding and exploring sexual health
Bianca Resnekov spoke to a family doctor and sexual medicine practitioner Dr Anthony Smith, and clinical psychologist Bradley Daniels about the upcoming conference on sexual health and human sexuality.
-
The Southern African Sexual Health Association (Sasha) is hosting a conference on sexual health in October.
-
Sex and sexuality are a central part of the human experience according to Smith.
Sasha is hosting a conference in October titled: Merging the Mosaic: Advancing Sexual Health in Southern Africa.
According to Smith, it is the first conference of its kind in Southern Africa and it aims to educate professionals about not only sexual health and sexual pleasure.
We very much believe your humanity, your experience as a human person is centered around your sexual life and your sexuality.Dr Anthony Smith, family doctor and sexual medicine practitioner
The conference is aimed at professionals, from doctors and teachers to journalists, who have a vested interest in sexual health and it tackles a wide range of related topics.
There will be a number of symposia and workshops that will take place in Cape Town from 21 to 23 October 2022.
According to Daniels, sex is globally seen as a difficult and uncomfortable topic to discuss and he believes that this stigma needs to be broken so we can have more open and honest conversations.
Part of our work as sexual health practitioners is really around making people more competent around the language of sex and sexual health.Bradley Daniels, clinical psychologist
Daniels believes that if you are going to give a holistic view of a person’s health you cannot skip the intricacies of sexual health, sexuality and pleasure.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97868885_woman-holding-banana-with-condom-against-color-background-safe-sex-concept.html
