



Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to the award-winning actor, Bonko Khoza about his failures, and challenges and how he managed to overcome them all.

Khoza has starred in a multitude of roles in his ever-rising career including The Brave Ones, Grow, and The Wife.

The actor won a Safta for Best Actor for his role as Mquele Zulu in the latter telenovela.

Despite thriving, his journey has not been a breeze.

In fact, it took some time before he even realised his ambitions lie in film, having pursued graphic design and music prior.

Though this could be seen as a failure, Khoza said it's a necessary part of the journey to success where the attempt takes precedence over the result.

He likens this to acting where he said that 80% of his experiences as an actor are characterised by rejection.

However, through his pursuit of self-discovery, Khoza reframed failure to be the process of becoming who you are and not necessarily who you want to be.

Everything is trial and error.. it's fixing as we go, we're repairing, and we're rediscovering, recalibrating everything as we go... Trial and error is the idea that at every step I am repairing, at every step I'm recalibrating... it's makes you so present to your experience. Bonko Khoza, actor

Your self-image gets redefined not by who you want to be, but who you see yourself becoming. A lion can't force itself to be a cheetah... It's that trial and error - not really carving myself into becoming something but getting aware of who I really am, where I really fit into the world. Bonko Khoza, actor

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Failure brings you towards who you're meant to be,' says Bonko Khoza