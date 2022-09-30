Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist





Mike Wills spoke to chief economist at Alexander Forbes Isaah Mhlanga about the real impact of rolling blackouts.

The baseline cost to the economy due to load shedding for September is R60 billion .

The actual loss could be much greater when the loss of opportunities is considered.

We all know the frustrations of power cuts in our personal lives, from coming home to darkness to electronics breaking from the constant loss of power, but the impact on the economy is even greater than we may realise.

According to Mhlanga, the cost to the economy for the hours of power lost in September was around R60 billion just for the month.

This value does not even take into account the loss to businesses, as some small businesses have died out entirely because they cannot recover from the frequent power outages.

Take small-medium enterprises that cannot buy a generator, that cannot buy fuel on a regular basis. They are responsible for employing over 60% of jobs in the country. If they do not have electricity they die and they never come back. Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes

The frequent loss of power also discourages private businesses from investing in South Africa because they know there is not going to be reliable supply of resources said Mhlanga.

The issues that we have actually make it impossible to advertise the country as an investment destination. Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes

Mhlanga said if load shedding does not get under control the loss to the economy will continue to grow.

