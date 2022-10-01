Free music all weekend as international WOMAD festival kicks off in Cape Town
CAPE TOWN - Capetonians are in for a weekend of great music, and it's all free!
The World of Music, Arts & Dance (WOMAD) festival has been brought to South Africa and it kicks off in the Mother City.
Founded by UK musician Peter Gabriel (Genesis) the WOMAD experience has been hosted in over 30 countries to an audience of millions.
It brings together artists from all over the globe for a celebration of the performing arts.
Organisers say the "WOMAD South African Safari 2022" serves as teaser for the larger scale WOMAD Festivals to be held in 2023.
Join the worldwide phenomena!' WOMAD - South Africa (@WOMADSA) September 10, 2022
WOMAD - The South African Safari
Cape Town - 1 and 2 Oct 2022
Hermanus - 2 Oct 2022
Johannesburg - 5, 6, 8, 11 Oct 2022
Soweto - 4, 6, 7 Oct 2022
Bringing the World of Music, Arts and Dance to your doorstep! pic.twitter.com/QmWuGDbqJZ
Performances take place at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday and Sunday:
- Nobel Square: 12 pm – 4.30 pm
- V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre: 1 pm – 8 pm
- Quay 4: 6 pm – 10 pm
- Ferryman’s Tavern: 6 pm – 10 pm
Local performers featured in the lineup include Cape Town-based Pedro Espi-Sanchis and Zolani Mahola, now known as The One Who Sings.
Click here for the full programme and a list of music workshops
