[VIDEO] Another kidnapping in Cape Town after woman's car boxed in





Screengrab from video of Blackheath/Kuils River kidnapping posted by Yusuf Abramjee @Abramjee

CAPE TOWN - There has been another kidnapping in broad daylight in Cape Town.

Video footage shows how a woman was taken after her car was boxed in by two other vehicles.

The incident took place outside business premises along Ipswich Street in the Blackheath area on Thursday morning.

Based on the footage shared on social media, the kidnapping took place outside the Norio Plastics company.

The video shows the woman's yellow sports car being boxed in by two other vehicles.

She tries to run but is caught by a number of men who force her into the car behind her vehicle. The suspects in both cars then drive off.

It's reported that the kidnapped woman is a Ukrainian national and the wife of a business owner in the area.

Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and attempted murder.

Video of the kidnapping in Cape Town. https://t.co/WpkTaHHoEq pic.twitter.com/Lg5ddPMayH ' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 29, 2022