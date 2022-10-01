SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka'





Rising star Kim Engelbrecht continues her conquest of the international film and TV scene.

The South African actor has been nominated for an international Emmy for her performance in local drama "Reyka".

The show is also nominated in the Best Drama Series category.

The crime thriller won four awards at this year's South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), including Best Actress for Engelbrecht.

She stars as criminal profiler Reyka Gama who is investigating a string of brutal serial killings in the sugarcane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

In the "Best Performance by an Actress" Emmy category she's up against Lou de Laâge in The Mad Women’s Ball (France), Celine Buckens in Showtrial (UK) and Leticia Colin in Where My Heart Is (Brazil).

Engelbrecht thanked the International Emmys for the nomination, saying "it means so much more than you could ever imagine".

Thank you for the opportunity to share our show with the world. South Africa has so many stories to tell... This serves as validation to our entire Reyka team that hard work and commitment does not go unnoticed. Congratulations Team Reyka! Kim Engelbrecht, South African actor

Engelbrecht's credits include SA soapie “Isidingo,” the American sci-fi series “Dominion” and superhero series "The Flash".

Following the success of "Reyka", she's also joined the cast of another US hit sci-fi drama series, "Raised by Wolves".

