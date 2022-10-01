Still worth it to get a COVID-19 booster? The answer is yes, says expert





Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to general manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare - Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.

Image: © seventyfour74/123rf.com

In June 2022, the health department announced that citizens over 50 years old can get an additional or second booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine. This was highly recommended for individuals that have co-morbidities.

Loggerenberg explained that the COVID-19 virus is endemic and certainly hasn’t gone away.

Therefore it is important for older and more vulnerable populations to defend themselves against the disease.

We know that the vaccines work and absolutely getting yourself boosted is a great idea… Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, Medical doctor

We need to make sure the messaging is still there and reminding people that its available and that they should be getting boosted and getting protected… Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, Medical doctor

