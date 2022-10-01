Still worth it to get a COVID-19 booster? The answer is yes, says expert
Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to general manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare - Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.
In June 2022, the health department announced that citizens over 50 years old can get an additional or second booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine. This was highly recommended for individuals that have co-morbidities.
Loggerenberg explained that the COVID-19 virus is endemic and certainly hasn’t gone away.
Therefore it is important for older and more vulnerable populations to defend themselves against the disease.
We know that the vaccines work and absolutely getting yourself boosted is a great idea…Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, Medical doctor
We need to make sure the messaging is still there and reminding people that its available and that they should be getting boosted and getting protected…Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, Medical doctor
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_161901089_close-up-of-unrecognizable-male-nurse-injecting-vaccine-in-shoulder-of-african-american-man-during-c.html?vti=lcd89vvannw2xfolnz-1-14
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Elon Musk presents 'dancing' humanoid robot before live audience
The South African-born tech billionaire revealed the latest prototype of Tesla's humanoid robot at an 'AI Day' in Silicon Valley.Read More
Chase Rhys’ ‘Misfit’ book is an ode to Cape Town misfits
Misfit is a collection of stories set in Cape Town that narrate a range of topics marginalised people go through such as gender, queer identity, coloured identity and sex.Read More
Your kid a fussy eater? Why you shouldn't cut any food groups out of their diet
One of the most universally stressful things for parents and caregivers to go through is kids refusing to eat.Read More
[WATCH] Video of 'flying' food delivery service goes viral - but is it for real?
Millions of people have watched the video of a jetpack-powered man delivering take-out to the balcony of a high-rise building in Saudi Arabia.Read More
SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka'
The local crime thriller is up for two International Emmys - Best Actress and Best Drama Series.Read More
Free music all weekend as international WOMAD festival kicks off in Cape Town
The 'WOMAD South African Safari 2022' kicks off this weekend with performances at various venues at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
'Failure brings you towards who you're meant to be,' says Bonko Khoza
South African actor, Bonko Khoza has captured the eyes and hearts of people from across the globe - but it hasn't always been this way.Read More
Health and wellness: the importance of understanding and exploring sexual health
Sexual health affects almost everyone at some point in their lives but often people are misinformed on important sexual issues.Read More
Multimedia show 'Noise' to take over Kalk Bay theatre
'Noise' will see its last weekend at the Kalk Bay Theatre from Friday to Sunday.Read More