[WATCH] Video of 'flying' food delivery service goes viral - but is it for real?
The COVID lockdowns led to a boom in food deliveries and you'll see delivery bikes everywhere you drive in Cape Town.
Now a video's gone viral of a man powered by a jetpack doing airborne home deliveries.
It shows the delivery agent flying between high-rise buildings in Saudi Arabia to deliver a food order. But does such a service really exist?!
First flying man delivering food in Saudi Arabia‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/sQuBz0MHQZ' Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 26, 2022
According to a fact check by online publication Lovin Riyadh, the video is fake in the sense that the food delivery service itself does not exist.
The footage was apparently shot for an advert for a Saudi food delivery app called Hunger Station.
But just imagine your takeaway being delivered straight to the balcony of your apartment...
شكرًا لمملكة وصلتنا قبل الكل💚#اليوم_الوطني_السعودي92' هنقرستيشن | #قبل_الكل (@HungerStation) September 23, 2022
#كل_عام_والوطن_بخير pic.twitter.com/8NjRRLOBf5
The video of flying delivery man in Saudi Arabia is actually an ad by food delivery service Hunger Station. pic.twitter.com/8P7WU46hL4' AppleSeed (@AppleSeedTX) September 28, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/DailyLoud
