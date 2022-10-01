SAPS agrees to form task team to tackle kidnapping crisis in Cape Town





Image: © kittisaktop /123rf.com

CAPE TOWN - There has been an alarming rise in the number of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping cases in Cape Town.

Now the South African Police Service (SAPS) has agreed to the formation of an inter-governmental task team focused on tackling kidnapping and extortion.

The City has welcomed the move, after requesting that the SAPS utilise the services of its specialised units for this purpose.

Kidnapping task team urgently needed, CT Mayor tells SAPS top brass

After sending in a written submission mid-September, Councillor JP Smith said there there is real concern in communities about this growing trend "and they are demanding concrete action to tackle the syndicates responsible".

Our officers are ready to play an active and operational role in supporting the SAPS, interdicting these crimes and ensuring that convictions take place. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith noted that two more incidents of kidnapping had been reported in Cape Town since their request – one resulting in the death of an eight-year-old boy from Nyanga, and the other the disappearance of a woman who was kidnapped in broad daylight.

VIDEO Another kidnapping in Cape Town after woman's car boxed in

The incidents this week remind us that we cannot afford to rest on our laurels and that concrete and effective action is needed immediately. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Now "the future is looking up!" Smith posted on his Facebook page.

Anyone with kidnap-related information is urged to report it to the police or to the City's 24-hour tip-off line.

The number is 0800 110077.