SAPS agrees to form task team to tackle kidnapping crisis in Cape Town
CAPE TOWN - There has been an alarming rise in the number of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping cases in Cape Town.
Now the South African Police Service (SAPS) has agreed to the formation of an inter-governmental task team focused on tackling kidnapping and extortion.
The City has welcomed the move, after requesting that the SAPS utilise the services of its specialised units for this purpose.
Kidnapping task team urgently needed, CT Mayor tells SAPS top brass
After sending in a written submission mid-September, Councillor JP Smith said there there is real concern in communities about this growing trend "and they are demanding concrete action to tackle the syndicates responsible".
Our officers are ready to play an active and operational role in supporting the SAPS, interdicting these crimes and ensuring that convictions take place.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Smith noted that two more incidents of kidnapping had been reported in Cape Town since their request – one resulting in the death of an eight-year-old boy from Nyanga, and the other the disappearance of a woman who was kidnapped in broad daylight.
VIDEO Another kidnapping in Cape Town after woman's car boxed in
The incidents this week remind us that we cannot afford to rest on our laurels and that concrete and effective action is needed immediately.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Now "the future is looking up!" Smith posted on his Facebook page.
Anyone with kidnap-related information is urged to report it to the police or to the City's 24-hour tip-off line.
The number is 0800 110077.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92201114_close-up-hands-tied-in-ropes-on-a-wooden-board-.html
More from Local
Cape Town man loses his own life after saving 3 teenagers from rip current
Reza Yon headed out into the ocean on his bodyboard when he saw the teens in trouble off Mnandi Beach.Read More
SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka'
The local crime thriller is up for two International Emmys - Best Actress and Best Drama Series.Read More
[VIDEO] Another kidnapping in Cape Town after woman's car boxed in
Video footage shows how a woman was taken after her car was boxed in by two other vehicles outside business premises in the Blackheath area.Read More
Free music all weekend as international WOMAD festival kicks off in Cape Town
The 'WOMAD South African Safari 2022' kicks off this weekend with performances at various venues at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
Mpho Makwana named as Eskom’s new board chairperson
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Friday afternoon during a virtual briefing.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
Legal advice from robots and computers?
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm.Read More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More