Chase Rhys’ ‘Misfit’ book is an ode to Cape Town misfits





Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviewed columnist, novelist and playwright, Chase Rhys.

Chase Rhys is a Cape Town-born novelist, scriptwriter and playwright.

He also is a columnist at the Rapport – which makes up a large part of his book called ‘Misfit’.

Because you know with a column in a newspaper, you’ve got a very certain limit, a word limit. So, with this book I could really expand and really get into the meat of what I’m talking about. Chase Rhyse, Misfit author

Misfit is a collection of stories set in Cape Town that narrate a range of topics marginalised people go through such as gender, queer identity, coloured identity and sex.

Rhys said everyone living in Cape Town is a misfit because of its very segregated past that still spills over into today’s society.

The book is also inspired by his own difficulties as a coloured, queer and neurodivergent individual.

When I was compiling this, I already had this reservoir of stories that I already needed to select the best bits of. Chase Rhyse, Misfit author

When I was compiling it, almost selecting stories it seemed quite random initially to put in this book... there’s about 50 stories in here… what is the through line? I discovered it's me as a misfit. Chase Rhyse, Misfit author

