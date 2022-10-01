Chase Rhys’ ‘Misfit’ book is an ode to Cape Town misfits
Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviewed columnist, novelist and playwright, Chase Rhys.
Chase Rhys is a Cape Town-born novelist, scriptwriter and playwright.
He also is a columnist at the Rapport – which makes up a large part of his book called ‘Misfit’.
Because you know with a column in a newspaper, you’ve got a very certain limit, a word limit. So, with this book I could really expand and really get into the meat of what I’m talking about.Chase Rhyse, Misfit author
Misfit is a collection of stories set in Cape Town that narrate a range of topics marginalised people go through such as gender, queer identity, coloured identity and sex.
Rhys said everyone living in Cape Town is a misfit because of its very segregated past that still spills over into today’s society.
The book is also inspired by his own difficulties as a coloured, queer and neurodivergent individual.
When I was compiling this, I already had this reservoir of stories that I already needed to select the best bits of.Chase Rhyse, Misfit author
When I was compiling it, almost selecting stories it seemed quite random initially to put in this book... there’s about 50 stories in here… what is the through line? I discovered it's me as a misfit.Chase Rhyse, Misfit author
Listen to the full audio above.
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Elon Musk presents 'dancing' humanoid robot before live audience
The South African-born tech billionaire revealed the latest prototype of Tesla's humanoid robot at an 'AI Day' in Silicon Valley.Read More
Your kid a fussy eater? Why you shouldn't cut any food groups out of their diet
One of the most universally stressful things for parents and caregivers to go through is kids refusing to eat.Read More
Still worth it to get a COVID-19 booster? The answer is yes, says expert
With a decrease in COVID-19 infections, restrictions eased and a return of ‘normal-life’ one might ask if it is still necessary to get a booster shot?Read More
[WATCH] Video of 'flying' food delivery service goes viral - but is it for real?
Millions of people have watched the video of a jetpack-powered man delivering take-out to the balcony of a high-rise building in Saudi Arabia.Read More
SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka'
The local crime thriller is up for two International Emmys - Best Actress and Best Drama Series.Read More
Free music all weekend as international WOMAD festival kicks off in Cape Town
The 'WOMAD South African Safari 2022' kicks off this weekend with performances at various venues at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
'Failure brings you towards who you're meant to be,' says Bonko Khoza
South African actor, Bonko Khoza has captured the eyes and hearts of people from across the globe - but it hasn't always been this way.Read More
Health and wellness: the importance of understanding and exploring sexual health
Sexual health affects almost everyone at some point in their lives but often people are misinformed on important sexual issues.Read More
Multimedia show 'Noise' to take over Kalk Bay theatre
'Noise' will see its last weekend at the Kalk Bay Theatre from Friday to Sunday.Read More