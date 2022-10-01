Streaming issues? Report here
Your kid a fussy eater? Why you shouldn't cut any food groups out of their diet

1 October 2022 3:59 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Parenting
Child nutrition
healthy eating
fussy eaters

One of the most universally stressful things for parents and caregivers to go through is kids refusing to eat.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to paediatric dietitian and founder of Nutripaeds - Kath Megaw, about how to deal with children who are fussy eaters.

This is particularly frustrating when trying to feed them a square meal that's filled with the necessary nutrients they need.

Trying to get them to eat can often involve a war in the house, filled with tears, coercion, battles, and even threats.

Though parents may give into the whims of their bundles of joy and feed them what they want as opposed to what they need, this may cause issues in the long-term.

When particular food groups are prolonged or cut out entirely from a child's diet, the risk is nutritional deficiency.

When their body doesn't receive those nutrients for a prolonged period of time, it conserves whatever nutrients it already has because it's not expecting to get any more, slowing their metabolism and diminishing their appetite.

The metabolism takes on a slowed-down role to protect itself. The drive to eat almost disappears because the body's not expecting [the nutrients].

Kath Megaw, pediatric dietitian and founder - Nutripaeds

Without appetite there's no motivation for a child to eat. Children are very different to adults. There's almost, like, 'I eat because I need to eat'... For children, they're still in that learning phase, especially your toddlers and your young children. They really got so many other priorities in their life other than eating.

Kath Megaw, pediatric dietitian and founder - Nutripaeds

Scroll up to find out how to solve this dilemma.


This article first appeared on 702 : Your kid a fussy eater? Why you shouldn't cut any food groups out of their diet




