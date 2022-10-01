Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town man loses his own life after saving 3 teenagers from rip current

1 October 2022 5:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
NSRI
Cape Town
Drowning
False Bay
Mnandi Beach
Reza Yon
rip current

Reza Yon headed out into the ocean on his bodyboard when he saw the teens in trouble off Mnandi Beach.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town man lost his life this week after heroically saving three teenagers who got caught in a rip current off Mnandi Beach.

Reza Yon (48) from Mitchells Plain reportedly headed out into the ocean on his bodyboard when he saw the teens in trouble on Sunday.

The three boys made it out alive, but attempts to resuscitate their rescuer failed after his body was found in the surf.

Image of Reza Yon who lost his life heroically saving 3 teenagers from a rip current, on Facebook
Image of Reza Yon who lost his life heroically saving 3 teenagers from a rip current, on Facebook

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reports how its Strandfontein team responded to an alert about a drowning in progress in False Bay.

A rescue boat reached two of the teenagers who were clinging to Yon's board.

The third had made it back to the beach on his own.

While bringing the 2 teenagers to the shore they indicated that their friend, also a teenager, had managed to reach the shore, while an adult male had been in the water assisting them before they had lost sight of the adult male.

NSRI

The NSRI rescue craft crew spotted the adult male in the mid break surf zone, he was recovered onto the sea rescue craft. He was found to be lifeless... CPR efforts were commenced... but sadly, after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, he was declared deceased.

NSRI

Two of the teenagers were treated for hypothermia and shock.

"Without doubt the flotation of the bodyboard contributed to saving the 3 teenagers' lives" the NSRI says.




