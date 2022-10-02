Cape Town Kite Festival is back to raise funds for mental health awareness





Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Wasima Fisher, Cape Mental Health Social Work Manager, about the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival.

The 28th Cape Town Kite Festival takes place on 9 October

The festival raises awareness and funds for Cape Mental Health

10 October is World Mental Health Day

© nordcry/123rf.com

South Africa's oldest mental health organisation, Cape Mental Health, is hoping to bring a little cheer to the lives of those living with or battling mental health issues, by bringing back the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival.

The festival aims to raise awareness and much needed funds for programmes that help people manage their mental health conditions.

This year's theme is Fly Your Dreams.

Flying your dreams is just really to be a bit more free than we've been in the past two years. We wanted people to really come out and enjoy the magic of open air, that is something we can't take for granted... Wasima Fisher, Social Work Manager - Cape Mental Health

Fisher says programmes to help especially young people dealing with mental illness are crucial, as neglecting mental health can lead to people repeating negative cycles.

It really just prevents them from becoming capable adults, capable citizens. It leads to an inter-generational cycle of poverty and poor coping skills...and therefore being able to contribute to our society. Wasima Fisher, Social Work Manager - Cape Mental Health

The festival takes place at Melkbosstrand Beach on Sunday, 9 October.