Stage 3 load shedding to remain in place until Thursday morning
CAPE TOWN - Power utility, Eskom, says electricity generation capacity remains constrained.
Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until Thursday morning.
The utility says this is necessary due to persistent high levels of breakdowns at power plants.
Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha says a generating unit each at seven power stations, including the Duvha, Kendal and Komati power stations were taken offline for repairs.
“Following the shutdown of the Camden Power station due to water contamination last week, the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday evening. The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days, while one will remain on planned maintenance.”
Mantshantsha says Eskom will give a further update on Wednesday afternoon.
#PowerAlert1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 2, 2022
Stage 3 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Thursday morning as generation capacity remains constrained. pic.twitter.com/BSpzB8JHpi
This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 3 load shedding to remain in place until Thursday morning
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
More from Local
Cape Town Kite Festival is back to raise funds for mental health awareness
Whether you're a kite enthusiast or just eager to lend a helping hand where mental health is concerned, the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival is back.Read More
Should you be besties with your children? At least 2 experts say no
At least two experts agree - being your child's friend can have dangerous consequences.Read More
Cape Town man loses his own life after saving 3 teenagers from rip current
Reza Yon headed out into the ocean on his bodyboard when he saw the teens in trouble off Mnandi Beach.Read More
SAPS agrees to form task team to tackle kidnapping crisis in Cape Town
The City of Cape Town asked the SAPS to form an inter-governmental task team utilising the services of its specialised units.Read More
SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka'
The local crime thriller is up for two International Emmys - Best Actress and Best Drama Series.Read More
[VIDEO] Another kidnapping in Cape Town after woman's car boxed in
Video footage shows how a woman was taken after her car was boxed in by two other vehicles outside business premises in the Blackheath area.Read More
Free music all weekend as international WOMAD festival kicks off in Cape Town
The 'WOMAD South African Safari 2022' kicks off this weekend with performances at various venues at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
Mpho Makwana named as Eskom’s new board chairperson
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Friday afternoon during a virtual briefing.Read More