DA's Solly Msimanga reflects on removal of Phalatse as Johannesburg mayor





Africa Melane spoke to Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga about the removal of the mayor and how the party plans to prevent similar occurrences in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Phalatse was removed in a vote of no confidence on Friday .

Msimanga stated that the process leading up to the vote was not properly followed.

The ANC’s Dada Morero has been elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg after councillors voted out the DA's Mpho Phalatse following a motion of confidence on 30 September 2022. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

Phalatse was removed from her position on Friday as a result of an African National Congress-sponsored motion of no confidence and the ANC's Dada Morero was elected as the new mayor.

With regards to the potential of this happening in the city's of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, Msimanga said that they had spoken with their coalition partners and all but one, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), had reassured that they do support the DA.

I think the PA is almost a lost cause to the DA… we want people who want to be there because they want to deliver, not because they want more position. Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng leader

He said that regardless of the PA’s support, the mayor in Tshwane was relatively safe at this point, however, in Ekurhuleni, things are not as secure as they already are a minority government in that municipality.

He also stated that the process to remove the mayor was not legally correct and they intended to take the matter to court.

You cannot have an illegal takeover because it sets a very bad principle going forward. Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng leader

Msimanga said that if the process had been properly followed and they were still voted out, the party would willingly accept that decision.

