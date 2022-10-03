Streaming issues? Report here
DA must reflect on how it has run its Joburg coalition - ActionSA's Beaumont

3 October 2022 8:27 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
City of Joburg
DA
Mpho Phalatse
coalition governments
Dada Morero
ActionSA

Weaknesses in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition government have been exposed by the ousting of Mpho Phalatse as Johannesburg mayor.

Lester Kiewit spoke to ActionSA national chairperson, Micheal Beaumont, about the shift in power in Johannesburg and the state of the coalition government.

  • Phalatse was ousted as mayor on Friday following a motion of no confidence.

  • Beaumont said the DA needs to reflect on how it has run the coalition so far.

FILE: ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
FILE: ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Following the DA’s Phalatse being ousted as the mayor of City of Johannesburg, DA leader John Steenhuisen has accused ActionSA of not following the coalition’s agreements.

Beaumont said this allegation was ridiculous as ActionSA had always voted with the interests of the coalition.

ActionSA, at every single turn, has voted with the coalition government.

Micheal Beaumont, ActionSA national chairperson

He said that the real issues are with how the DA has run the coalition and the fact that many of the smaller parties are feeling the leadership of the coalition is unbalanced.

The reality is ActionSA and the DA were well represented in the government and it was the smaller parties that could undo this coalition because they were constantly solicited by the ANC.

Micheal Beaumont, ActionSA national chairperson

He said that other members of the coalition argued that the mayor, chief whip and Speaker should not all come from the DA as this does not make for fair and balanced governance within the coalition.

Listen to the audio above for more.




