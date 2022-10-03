Strandfontein residents up in arms over shark cage diving proposal
Lester Kiewit spoke to Elton Jansen, City of Cape Town Councillor, and Melvin Shaw, Strandfontein Lifesaving Club director, about a proposal to bring shark cage diving closer to Strandfontein Beach.
*The Department of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries proposed that shark cage diving be brought closer to shore to boost eco-tourism.* The deadline for public comment on the proposal ended on 2 October.**
The deadline for public comment on a proposal by the Department of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries to extend shark cage diving operations closer to the Strandfontein shore ended on 2 October.
According to ward councillor for the area, Elton Jansen, the majority of residents and beachgoers have objected to the proposal.
At least 20,000 people have signed a petition objecting to the move.
Luring sharks closer to the shore is devastating because our bathers and our surfers and our fishermen's lives are at risk.Elton Jansen, Councillor - City of Cape Town
If the proposal is approved, shark cage diving operators will be allowed from between 1.3 kilometres to 2.5 kilometres from the shore.
The local lifesaving club says this will be accompanied by chumming, which could spell potential disaster for bathers.
We normally get a million people swimming in our beaches and that is going to be entertaining for sharks to have a real feast.Melvin Shaw, Director - Strandfontein Lifesaving Club
The department is trying to boost ecotourism, which took a massive knock during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shark sightings along the False Bay coast have also been rare the last few years.
But locals insist that if the proposal gets the green light, people will likely stay away from the beaches.
We as a community need to stand together because we've been working on these beaches. Bringing shark cage diving 2.5 kilometres to shore is going to cause havoc... we're going to go back to COVID-19 where there are no people on the beaches.Melvin Shaw, Director - Strandfontein Lifesaving Club
