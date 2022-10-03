'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon
- Gadzhi is a Russian-born entrepreneur who has made his fortune running a digital marketing agency.
- The 22-year-old claims to make around $10 million per year.
- He has several homes, including mansions in Dubai and Cape Town.
"I have legitimatley tried to spend more than $30,000 a month in Cape Town...it's impossible."
So says self-made, Russian-born millionaire Iman Gadzhi.
The 22-year-old high-school-drop-out-turned-digital-marketing-agency-owner can be heard making the claims during a 30-second reel posted to his Instagram account last week.
Take a look....
RELATED: American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home
Gadzhi explains how he 'forces' himself to spend 20% of everything he makes - according to the baby-faced bachelor, that's around $10 million dollars a year - but says it's impossible to splash that kind of cash in Cape Town.
In another video, the Dubai-based businessman bemoans how hard it is to find a bottle of wine for over $100 in the city, in which he says he spends four months of the year.
"I go to every single restaurant, I try to look for the most expensive bottle of wine, I've never been able to find something over 100 bucks (dollars). Cape Town is SO cheap man, it's insane."
Gadzhi also boasts about the lavish home he has purchased in the Mother City...
My house is 12,000 square feet, I have a steam room, a sauna, I have a full home cross-fit gym, I have two security guards on rotation, I have a full-time chef...Iman Gadzhi - Entrepreuner
So while many Capetonians are having to make the choice between paying for electricity (when it's on), pumping petrol into the car, and putting food on the table, spare a thought for Gadzhi who's still trying to find that elusive bottle of wine which costs of $100... it's a hard-knock life, hey Iman.
My new 6bd Villa in Cape Town. Calling it ‘the monastery’. Will be empty for 8 months of the year.' Iman Gadzhi (@GadzhiIman) February 2, 2022
4bd apt in Dubai. Empty 9months.
Multiple homes. Bunkers for my brothers & loved ones to enjoy when I’m not there.
Fuck Airbnb - I want my walk in wardrobe when I walk in. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/wdcnm3y4ds
RELATED: Read and weep: 10 of the most expensive houses in South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/camps_bay.html
More from Local
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa
NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.Read More
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas
Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedsideRead More
Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer
After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine.Read More
Have you seen this former Tableview resident wanted on historical rape charge?
Clinton McMaster, who lived in Tableview, is wanted on charges of indecent assault and rape which occurred during the early 90's.Read More
Serial 'puppy beggar' facing jail for animal cruelty and assault
The animal welfare group, SPCA, says rather than giving money to those using animals as begging props, report them.Read More
Cape Town companies team up for quality eye care community day
Vision View Optometrist and Vision Box ZA have teamed up to put together a community day offering quality eye care.Read More
Biti: SA must look at the real problem for Zimbabweans being in country
Lester Kiewit spoke with Tendai Biti about the impact of the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) ending.Read More
WC's Maynier draws line in sand over extortion at school construction site
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier says he won't allow extortionists to hinder the construction of schools in the province.Read More
'A humble' beautiful spirit': Hero gives life to save three struggling swimmers
Lester Kiewit spoke to Craig Lambinon of the NSRI about Reza Yon and how he rescued three people from drowning at the cost of his own.Read More