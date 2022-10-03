'A humble' beautiful spirit': Hero gives life to save three struggling swimmers





Reza Yon, who lost his life heroically saving 3 teenagers from a rip current. Picture: Facebook

A Cape Town man lost his life this week after heroically saving three teenagers who got caught in a rip current off Mnandi Beach.

Reza Yon (48), from Mitchells Plain, reportedly headed out into the ocean on his bodyboard when he saw the teens in trouble on Sunday. Yon witnessed the teenagers struggling and with little concern for his own wellbeing and without the necessary equipment to affect a rescue, rushed into the water. Once he reached them, Yon gave the small body board he had to the teenagers to keep them afloat.

The three boys made it out alive.

NSRI rescue swimmers who responded at the scene found Yon in the surf but attempts to resuscitate him were for nought.

He was just kind of driving by and saw the kids in danger. And he just went in with the boogie board. Cass Collier, South African Surfer

He was a real humble, beautiful spirit... you know... it's just very sad. Cass Collier, South African Surfer

