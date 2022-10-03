What you should know before buying your first car
Lester Kiewit speaks to the editor of JustMoney, Erica Liebenberg, about advice on how to avoid the pitfalls when buying a car for the first time.
The purchase represents one of the biggest financial decisions you'll likely make.
Though it presents some challenges, buying a car is not a mountain.
Here's what to look out for:
-
The most important thing to do is research: look out your options, check the fuel efficiency, check the insurance prices and know the mileage.
-
Do not box yourself in: look out for cars within your range instead of being hard pressed for a specific car.
-
Though there's nothing wrong with purchasing a car privately, it does help to use reputable dealerships in case something goes wrong with the purchase.
-
The online economy has made the market extremely competitive, so extend your options and range so make use of that.
-
Negotiate your insurance: though it may be harder to get a good insurance deal with a minimal insurance history, it is still worth it to do research on the different insurance quotes or specialised insurances.
Start with research, absolutely start with what sort of vehicle you're looking for, the fuel efficiency, whether the spare parts are readily available, how much the insurance is going to cost you. Really start there.Erica Liebenberg, editor - JustMoney.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Business
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick?
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.Read More
"We must welcome investors"- Gwede Mantashe addresses Africa Oil Week conference
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Andrew Lane, energy resources and industrials leader at Deloitte Africa.Read More
Energy crisis forces SA to reconsider taking out international financial loans
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day.Read More
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa
NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.Read More
American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home
The professional poker player and social media influencer (33.5 million Instagram followers) is living it up in the Mother City.Read More
Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider
Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.Read More
[WATCH] Elon Musk presents 'dancing' humanoid robot before live audience
The South African-born tech billionaire revealed the latest prototype of Tesla's humanoid robot at an 'AI Day' in Silicon Valley.Read More