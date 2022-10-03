What you should know before buying your first car





Lester Kiewit speaks to the editor of JustMoney, Erica Liebenberg, about advice on how to avoid the pitfalls when buying a car for the first time.

The purchase represents one of the biggest financial decisions you'll likely make.

Though it presents some challenges, buying a car is not a mountain.

Here's what to look out for:

The most important thing to do is research: look out your options, check the fuel efficiency, check the insurance prices and know the mileage.

Do not box yourself in: look out for cars within your range instead of being hard pressed for a specific car.

Though there's nothing wrong with purchasing a car privately, it does help to use reputable dealerships in case something goes wrong with the purchase.

The online economy has made the market extremely competitive, so extend your options and range so make use of that.

Negotiate your insurance: though it may be harder to get a good insurance deal with a minimal insurance history, it is still worth it to do research on the different insurance quotes or specialised insurances.

Start with research, absolutely start with what sort of vehicle you're looking for, the fuel efficiency, whether the spare parts are readily available, how much the insurance is going to cost you. Really start there. Erica Liebenberg, editor - JustMoney.

