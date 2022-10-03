Biti: SA must look at the real problem for Zimbabweans being in country





Former Zimbabwe Finance Minister Tendai Biti at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

With the recent conclusion of the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) process, which allowed for undocumented Zimbabweans to legally remain in South Africa amid the political unrest in the country.

Given that about 180,000 Zimbabwean immigrants reside in South Africa under the auspices of the ZEP, the revocation of the policy will prove disastrous for this community of asylum seekers.

In light of this potential immigration nightmare, Lester Kiewit engaged with former Zimbabwean finance minster and current vice-president of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Tendai Biti, about the likely fallout for expats and also the larger the situation causing Zimbabweans to flee in the first place.

South Africa must look at the real problem, not the symptom of the millions of Zimbabweans that are in South Africa, many of whom are undocumented. They are merely the symptom of the deep problem that is in Zimbabwe. That problem is the challenge of legitimacy. The challenge of this government, the challenge of corruption, the challenge of abuse of human rights. Tendai Biti, Vice President of Citizens Coalition for Change

Scroll up for full audio.