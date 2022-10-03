Serial 'puppy beggar' facing jail for animal cruelty and assault
- The man was recently sentenced to a fine of R1,000 or 30 days’ imprisonment.
- He was found guilty of animal cruelty, obstruction, assault and for using animals to beg for money.
- The SPCA says some animals used for begging have been stolen and are not looked after.
A so-called ‘serial’ puppy beggar is facing up to 30 days behind bars after being found guilty of animal cruelty, obstruction, assault and for using animals to beg for money.
The man, in his 30s, appeared in court after twice being arrested in the space of a week earlier this year.
On one occasion, he had become aggressive when the SPCA’s inspector tried to remove the puppy, he had also assaulted Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, Roberto Quintas.
RELATED: Don't give cash to those using animals for begging, SPCA urges
“After receiving many complaints from members of the public, we warned Taylor several times to stop, and also confiscated the animals he was trying to sell, but he continued regardless,” said Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.
In court, the man was sentenced to a fine of R1,000 or 30 days’ imprisonment, with a further three-year suspended sentence of a fine of R2,000 or 60 days’ imprisonment.
RELATED: SPCA officer threatened after confiscating dog being illegally used for begging
