André de Ruyter should be worried about car bugging - Security Analyst





Lester Kiewit spoke to Willem Els, an analyst with the Institute for Security Studies, about the bugging device fround in the vehicle of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

*The device found in André de Ruyter's vehicle is believed to be a listening or transmitting device.* The bugging device is being analysed by George Fivaz Forensic & Risk.**

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Institute for Security Studies analyst, Willem Els, says he is not surprised by weekend reports that a sophisticated bugging device was found in De Ruyter's vehicle.

De Ruyter found the device while cleaning his car.

Els says criminal syndicates have been known to use these devices to listen in on their targets' conversations to get inside information.

You have a lot of high stakes when millions of rand are at stake so your criminal syndicates use these devices to gather intelligence to plan their next move. Willem Els, Analyst - Institute for Security Studies

And with the added burden of load shedding, planting a device in a vehicle would be a smart move for a criminal enterprise.

Load shedding is affecting everyone, so a lot of people are having their conferences while driving in their vehicles because you've got a reliable source of power there... business people are conducting a lot of their business from their vehicles. It will also give opponents and also criminals an unfair advantage. Willem Els, Analyst - Institute for Security Studies

With the power utility being hit by sabotage and crime quite often, Els suggests Eskom clean the rot from the inside.