How your parents' relationship affects your love life - and how to fix it
The first relationship we learn from is the relationship between our primary caregivers, says Dr Zwane.
She says our parents' or primary caregivers' relationships can influence the way we will conduct relationships as adults.
Our parents carry their own stories which are passed on to their children, especially their love stories, Dr Zwane added.
A mother unknowingly passes a great deal to their baby during pregnancy.
Whatever it is that the mother was eating, doing, experiencing, and feeling, their unborn baby will remember.Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane - Relationship Coach
When a child is born, she says, the events that took place while the baby was in utero are imprinted in their memory and remain a blueprint of their parent's love after they are born.
But it is possible for a child to change the narrative as they grow up, rather than replicate the patterns engraved in their memory, she says.
We do not only inherit things that happened before we were born. Even while we're growing up from age two to four we analyse things and put things together for ourselves.Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane -Relationship Coach
Host Aubrey Masango agrees and suggests that if you have never seen your parents expressing their love in public, you may also become withdrawn or shy in doing so.
You do not know how to display affection because you have never seen it.Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane -Relationship Coach
Dr Zwane explains that children are comfortable expressing and portraying what they are familiar with. Anything new makes them cringe and shy away, she adds, and that's the result of their parent's behavior, demeanor, and treatment of one another.
What is interesting is you will always attract the opposite of what you are.Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane -Relationship Coach
As adults, these children often only become aware that the root of their problems in their own intimate relationships traces back to dysfunctional behaviour learned from their parents.
Many people still seek validation and the opinion of their parents in order to make decisions, and that will not only affect them but also their significant other, Dr Zwane highlighted.
Ask yourself, why are you behaving the way you do and what happened? Then you will get an understanding of where your psyche is, which is leading you to behave that way.Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane -Relationship Coach
Scroll up to listen to the audio.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos1912/milkos191201589/134768480-relaxed-african-couple-watching-baby-ultrasound-photo-lying-in-bed-at-home-free-space.jpg
