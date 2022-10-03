WC's Maynier draws line in sand over extortion at school construction site

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message. 3 October 2022 5:24 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine. 3 October 2022 1:56 PM
View all Local
DA must reflect on how it has run its Joburg coalition - ActionSA's Beaumont Weaknesses in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition government have been exposed by the ousting of Mpho Phalatse as Johannesb... 3 October 2022 8:27 AM
DA's Solly Msimanga reflects on removal of Phalatse as Johannesburg mayor Former City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse was recently removed from her position in a motion of no confidence. 3 October 2022 7:27 AM
The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in Delivered to you every afternoon. 30 September 2022 2:48 PM
View all Politics
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Oth... 3 October 2022 8:23 PM
Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick? Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 3 October 2022 7:31 PM
SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa. 3 October 2022 7:21 PM
View all Business
Drakensberg Boys’ Choir aids two young boys overcome life obstacles through song Popular television show Carte Blanche profiled how two boys, faced with considerable challenges, found refuge in music and brother... 3 October 2022 5:08 PM
Is the younger generation more depressed than previous ones? October is Mental Health Awareness month. So what does the public need to know about protecting our mental health? 3 October 2022 3:54 PM
Drama Experience is creating safe spaces for creative minds to thrive Clarence spoke to Terri Theys, founder of the drama experience. 3 October 2022 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
UWC’s ‘She-Bobo’ league, aims to equalise opportunity for junior girls' soccer Abarder, the pioneer behind She-Bobo, said the establishment of this league was a response to the serious lack of competitive foot... 3 October 2022 2:02 PM
1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup The competition attracted 1,700 young players between the ages of 7 and 20 years old. 28 September 2022 7:18 PM
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana? Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot. 28 September 2022 2:19 PM
View all Sport
SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka' The local crime thriller is up for two International Emmys - Best Actress and Best Drama Series. 1 October 2022 1:58 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 30 September 2022 1:58 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
[WATCH] Elon Musk presents 'dancing' humanoid robot before live audience The South African-born tech billionaire revealed the latest prototype of Tesla's humanoid robot at an 'AI Day' in Silicon Valley. 1 October 2022 4:47 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence' 'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova. 29 September 2022 11:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WC's Maynier draws line in sand over extortion at school construction site

3 October 2022 11:27 AM
by Chantall Presence
Tags:
Manenberg
Western Cape Education MEC
Extortion

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier says he won't allow extortionists to hinder the construction of schools in the province.

Clarence Ford spoke to David Maynier, Western Cape Education MEC, about people delaying the building of a school in Manenberg through extortion.

*Construction work on the Manenberg School of Skills was interrupted by group of people demanding 'protection money'.* The Western Cape Education Department says the group demanded they be given a contract for security of the R84 million project.**

FILE: Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier. Picture: @DavidMaynier/Twitter
FILE: Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier. Picture: @DavidMaynier/Twitter

Maynier has made a criminal complaint to Manenberg police after the extortion attempt at the construction site for the Manenberg School of Skills.

He says the extortionists demanded they be paid to protect the R84 million project from gangs.

The group of individuals also wanted a contract to supply building materials.

But, Maynier says he won't budge.

My intention is to draw a line in the sand. I'm not going to tolerate any extortion or criminal activities on school build sites in the Western Cape.

David Maynier, Western Cape Education MEC

The school is aimed at helping children between the ages of 14 and 18 in Manenberg to obtain both general and vocational education and training.

Maynier says the community should help to protect the project.

The contractor, through their community liaison officer, is going to speak to groupings that support the school and support the project. If we are not able to support the school of skills in Manenberg, who is going to suffer. It's the children of Manenberg.

David Maynier, Western Cape Education MEC

Maynier would not release details of his complaint to police but says he will be following up regularly with the investigating officer to check on progress with the investigation.

He says extortion in the construction sector is becoming systemic.

What I fear is that this is not an isolated incident. I'm concerned that this practice has been institutionalised in the construction sector, not just in our province but across South Africa.

David Maynier, Western Cape Education MEC



3 October 2022 11:27 AM
by Chantall Presence
Tags:
Manenberg
Western Cape Education MEC
Extortion

More from Local

"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa

3 October 2022 5:24 PM

NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miché Solomon. Picture: NB Publishers

Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas

3 October 2022 2:19 PM

Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's songwriter and performer, David Kramer. Picture: CapeTalk.

Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer

3 October 2022 1:56 PM

After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: SAPS

Have you seen this former Tableview resident wanted on historical rape charge?

3 October 2022 1:03 PM

Clinton McMaster, who lived in Tableview, is wanted on charges of indecent assault and rape which occurred during the early 90's.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © andreyuu/123rf.com

Serial 'puppy beggar' facing jail for animal cruelty and assault

3 October 2022 11:47 AM

The animal welfare group, SPCA, says rather than giving money to those using animals as begging props, report them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town companies team up for quality eye care community day

3 October 2022 11:44 AM

Vision View Optometrist and Vision Box ZA have teamed up to put together a community day offering quality eye care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Zimbabwe Finance Minister Tendai Biti at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

Biti: SA must look at the real problem for Zimbabweans being in country

3 October 2022 11:35 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke with Tendai Biti about the impact of the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) ending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reza Yon, who lost his life heroically saving 3 teenagers from a rip current. Picture: Facebook

'A humble' beautiful spirit': Hero gives life to save three struggling swimmers

3 October 2022 11:02 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Craig Lambinon of the NSRI about Reza Yon and how he rescued three people from drowning at the cost of his own.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

André de Ruyter should be worried about car bugging - Security Analyst

3 October 2022 10:32 AM

Criminal syndicates could be behind the bugging of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's vehicle, one analyst suggests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths. Picture: Facebook

Bring your own: No more single-use green plastic bags at Woolies from this week

3 October 2022 9:51 AM

In line with its 2018 commitment, Woolworths is scrapping single-use plastic bags from it's all its food stores from this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer

Entertainment Local

American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home

Business Lifestyle

'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Iran supreme leader blames US, Israel for Mahsa Amini protests

3 October 2022 8:46 PM

Macron's top adviser charged with conflict of interest

3 October 2022 6:15 PM

High Court Judge Kgoele: Patriarchy a hindrance to transforming judiciary

3 October 2022 5:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA