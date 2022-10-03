WC's Maynier draws line in sand over extortion at school construction site
Clarence Ford spoke to David Maynier, Western Cape Education MEC, about people delaying the building of a school in Manenberg through extortion.
*Construction work on the Manenberg School of Skills was interrupted by group of people demanding 'protection money'.* The Western Cape Education Department says the group demanded they be given a contract for security of the R84 million project.**
Maynier has made a criminal complaint to Manenberg police after the extortion attempt at the construction site for the Manenberg School of Skills.
He says the extortionists demanded they be paid to protect the R84 million project from gangs.
The group of individuals also wanted a contract to supply building materials.
But, Maynier says he won't budge.
My intention is to draw a line in the sand. I'm not going to tolerate any extortion or criminal activities on school build sites in the Western Cape.David Maynier, Western Cape Education MEC
The school is aimed at helping children between the ages of 14 and 18 in Manenberg to obtain both general and vocational education and training.
Maynier says the community should help to protect the project.
The contractor, through their community liaison officer, is going to speak to groupings that support the school and support the project. If we are not able to support the school of skills in Manenberg, who is going to suffer. It's the children of Manenberg.David Maynier, Western Cape Education MEC
Maynier would not release details of his complaint to police but says he will be following up regularly with the investigating officer to check on progress with the investigation.
He says extortion in the construction sector is becoming systemic.
What I fear is that this is not an isolated incident. I'm concerned that this practice has been institutionalised in the construction sector, not just in our province but across South Africa.David Maynier, Western Cape Education MEC
Source : @DavidMaynier/Twitter
