Cape Town companies team up for quality eye care community day
Let’s not joke around, 2022 has been a financially challenging year for many. That's why Vision View Optometrist, who moved from Kloof Street to St George’s Mall in the beginning of 2022, want to give back to the immediate community.
To do this, they have partnered with Vision Box ZA to put together a community day offering their trademark quality eye care.
Through this partnership, Vision View Optometrists are able to offer amazing eye care packages and even the opportunity to pay them off with PayJustNow.
They will also be running a campaign leading up to the day where the community can nominate someone in need of eye care and they will sponsor their eyewear.
This campaign will be run on their social media pages where they encourage people to tell them about someone who needs new spectacles and they will choose someone to receive the gift of sight.
While Vision View usually focus on independent handmade eyewear from across the globe, on 13 October they will be turning their trendy practice into a mini Vision Box. Whilst no clinic issued frames will be part of the packages, there will be a fun funky frame selection and qualified friendly staff to help.
Appointments should be made to avoid queuing.
Cost information Full eye tests - R90 Packages starting at R690, including selected Vision Box frames.
Contact details 107 St George’s Mall Phone: 021 422 4521 WhatsApp: 079 165 5620 Email: info@visionviewoptometrist.com
Find them online Vision View Optometrist on Instagram Vision Box ZA on Instagram
This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town companies team up for quality eye care community day
More from Local
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa
NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.Read More
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas
Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedsideRead More
Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer
After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine.Read More
Have you seen this former Tableview resident wanted on historical rape charge?
Clinton McMaster, who lived in Tableview, is wanted on charges of indecent assault and rape which occurred during the early 90's.Read More
Serial 'puppy beggar' facing jail for animal cruelty and assault
The animal welfare group, SPCA, says rather than giving money to those using animals as begging props, report them.Read More
Biti: SA must look at the real problem for Zimbabweans being in country
Lester Kiewit spoke with Tendai Biti about the impact of the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) ending.Read More
WC's Maynier draws line in sand over extortion at school construction site
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier says he won't allow extortionists to hinder the construction of schools in the province.Read More
'A humble' beautiful spirit': Hero gives life to save three struggling swimmers
Lester Kiewit spoke to Craig Lambinon of the NSRI about Reza Yon and how he rescued three people from drowning at the cost of his own.Read More
André de Ruyter should be worried about car bugging - Security Analyst
Criminal syndicates could be behind the bugging of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's vehicle, one analyst suggests.Read More