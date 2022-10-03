Cape Town companies team up for quality eye care community day





Let’s not joke around, 2022 has been a financially challenging year for many. That's why Vision View Optometrist, who moved from Kloof Street to St George’s Mall in the beginning of 2022, want to give back to the immediate community.

To do this, they have partnered with Vision Box ZA to put together a community day offering their trademark quality eye care.

Through this partnership, Vision View Optometrists are able to offer amazing eye care packages and even the opportunity to pay them off with PayJustNow.

They will also be running a campaign leading up to the day where the community can nominate someone in need of eye care and they will sponsor their eyewear.

This campaign will be run on their social media pages where they encourage people to tell them about someone who needs new spectacles and they will choose someone to receive the gift of sight.

While Vision View usually focus on independent handmade eyewear from across the globe, on 13 October they will be turning their trendy practice into a mini Vision Box. Whilst no clinic issued frames will be part of the packages, there will be a fun funky frame selection and qualified friendly staff to help.

Appointments should be made to avoid queuing.

Cost information Full eye tests - R90 Packages starting at R690, including selected Vision Box frames.

Contact details 107 St George’s Mall Phone: 021 422 4521 WhatsApp: 079 165 5620 Email: info@visionviewoptometrist.com

Find them online Vision View Optometrist on Instagram Vision Box ZA on Instagram

