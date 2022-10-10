How SMEs can thrive during loadshedding with Old Mutual
With the various stages of loadshedding, small businesses across South Africa have had to find alternative energy sources and adapt the ways in which they operate. However, these efforts prove to be costly, causing many businesses to struggle to stay afloat.
To help businesses combat this, Old Mutual launched SMEgo, a funding platform that allows small businesses to reach several funders and investors with one application. Old Mutual Limited's Director for SME, Nobesuthu Ndlovu recently joined Mike Wills on The Afternoon to unpack how this platform is beneficial for small businesses in today's economy.
With SMEs who are going through challenges that are rendering a need for cash flow, we do have financial solutions on the platform that can actually help with that.Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director for SME, Old Mutual Limited
They are the heart of the economy, but they’re also working with a very tight budget.Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director for SME, Old Mutual Limited
Listen to the full conversation below:
For small businesses looking to explore this opportunity, please visit the Old Mutual SMEgo website for more information.
Brought to you by Old Mutual Corporate Ventures, a company within the Old Mutual group of companies, incorporated in South Africa. Ts & Cs apply.
More from Local
Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon
"The load shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings," the utility said in a statement.Read More
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni
Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience in the entertainment industry and the changes they would like to see.Read More
It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever'
Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink.Read More
Mother killed by stray bullet near kids' school, 2nd Belhar gun death this week
A 25-year old woman died when she was apparently hit by a stray bullet after dropping her two children off at their Belhar school.Read More
Body of baby found in Kraaifontein illegal dumpsite during cleaning operation
City of Cape Town workers have been offered counselling after making the gruesome discovery while working along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein.Read More
Loadshedding returns for City of Cape Town customers as Eskom implements Stage 2
The City of Cape Town is unable to generate additional capacity to protect against Stage 2 load shedding announced by Eskom on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to continue until further notice, says Eskom
"Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," says Eskom.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue operation saves seal after 2 weeks marooned in CPT dry dock
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA acted quickly when they were alerted to a seal in distress in the dry dock at Cape Town harbour.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More
More from Business
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million
Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).Read More
Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession
Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe’s ailing economies, but Europe would rather not take it.Read More
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'
Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, and quickly.'Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens
The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.Read More
Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage
If your building insurance premium is bundled with your bond repayment, you could end up paying more without realising it.Read More
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'
No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.Read More
More from South Africa
Spectator's Guide to This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Here are the best spots for bystanders to watch and enjoy the action at this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.Read More
A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey with Microsoft.Read More