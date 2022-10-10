How SMEs can thrive during loadshedding with Old Mutual





With the various stages of loadshedding, small businesses across South Africa have had to find alternative energy sources and adapt the ways in which they operate. However, these efforts prove to be costly, causing many businesses to struggle to stay afloat.

To help businesses combat this, Old Mutual launched SMEgo, a funding platform that allows small businesses to reach several funders and investors with one application. Old Mutual Limited's Director for SME, Nobesuthu Ndlovu recently joined Mike Wills on The Afternoon to unpack how this platform is beneficial for small businesses in today's economy.

With SMEs who are going through challenges that are rendering a need for cash flow, we do have financial solutions on the platform that can actually help with that. Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director for SME, Old Mutual Limited

They are the heart of the economy, but they’re also working with a very tight budget. Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director for SME, Old Mutual Limited

Listen to the full conversation below:

For small businesses looking to explore this opportunity, please visit the Old Mutual SMEgo website for more information.

