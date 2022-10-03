Drama Experience is creating safe spaces for creative minds to thrive





It's an unpleasant reality to face, but the difficulty faced by some of the Mother City's youth in finding safe spaces to just be kids is a much larger problem than it should be.

Solving that issue is a macro problem requiring intervention from government authority and not issues that people on the ground have ready remedies to. Even so, residents of troubled communities work tirelessly to make create those safe spaces and the Drama Experience is one such project.

Terri Theys is the founder of the Drama Experience, which hopes to provide troubled youths with access to theater as a way to keep the harshness of reality at bay.

I asked the kids, why do you love doing drama? And literally one of the kids answered, because it's a place where there's no bullying. And then another kid said, we don't fight over small, silly things. Terri Theys, founder of the Drama Experience

It's their human right to feel secure and safe and to be happy and have fun. But this is not the reality. Kids don't feel that way when they are at school. Some kids don't feel that way when they are at home. Terri Theys, founder of the Drama Experience

