The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government

Today at 04:50 Health Feature: World Mental Health Day Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Kalie Naidoo - Clinical Psychologist and Social Worker at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E

Kalie Naidoo

Today at 05:10 Dept of Water and Sanitation on Joburg's water crisis Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Sputnick Ratau - Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation

Today at 06:40 Money talks: What does it mean to be middle class? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Andrew Donaldson - Research Associate at School of Economics at the University of Cape Town

Today at 06:55 FNB updates logo Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: DA caucus leader Alan Winde on battle to oust their own speaker Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 07:20 Cracks in Lesufi's drug rehab farm plan Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 07:56 The Hood Hang Out Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Herman Lategan - Journalist and writer at Freelance

Today at 08:07 Are we on same path as US in terms of expunging of criminal records for dagga-possession ? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Shaad Vayej - Cannabis Legal Expert

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 US pardons dagga convicts Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Jeremy Acton - Leader at Dagga Party

Today at 10:15 Transport month: how do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in sa? Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Palesa Deejay Manaleng

Today at 10:30 The Unexplained: How people get sucked into conspiracy theories & how hard it is to get them out Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Dr Thabani Nkwanyana

Today at 11:05 Let's Talk: Athol Williams Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Athol Williams - at South African poet and social philosopher

