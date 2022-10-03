'You can't sit and wait for luck to happen to you': philosophy of luck explained
Clarence Ford spoke to author of ‘Luck’ David Flusfeder about his investigations into the philosophy of luck.
-
Luck seems to come from nowhere and cannot be controlled.
-
However, seeing opportunity and going after it can make your life feel luckier.
Flusfeder describes luck as the ‘operations of chance taken personally’ and said the word luck was invented by gamblers in the 15th century.
They needed a word to account for what happens between what you want and what you get.David Flusfeder, author of ‘Luck’
Luck can seem inherently magical as it cannot necessarily be fully explained or understood and does not seem to be caused by anything.
The point about luck is it is unmerited. It comes from nowhere.David Flusfeder, author of ‘Luck’
He said that while you cannot force luck to come to you, the decisions you make and the attitude you have towards events can impact how lucky you feel.
According to Flusfeder, if you carry luck tokens or charm you can start to feel protected and luckier.
As a result, when you are feeling protected you open yourself to slightly more risk, which gives you an opportunity for more reward and thus you build your own luck.
You cannot sit and wait for luck to happen to you.David Flusfeder, author of ‘Luck’
Luck is not an exact science and will not affect two people in the same way said Flusfeder, but the way you interact with the word can impact the way luck comes into your life.
Listen to the audio above for more.
