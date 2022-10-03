Have you seen this former Tableview resident wanted on historical rape charge?





- McMaster is wanted in Sea Point on charges of indecent assault and rape.

- A warrant for his arrest was issued in February of this year.

- Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bennito Tobi on 082 522 1086/1085 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Have you seen this man?

If so, police members of Cape Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are urging you to get in touch with them.

Clinton McMaster (58) is wanted by police in Sea Point in connection with an indecent assault and rape which happened in the early 90's.

"The investigating officer pursued all avenues in a bid to arrest the suspect but all attempts have been unsuccessful thus far," said SAPS in a statement.

On 15 February this year, a warrant for McMaster's arrest was issued by Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

McMaster is known to have resided at Cherrywood Close, Tableview. The crimes are said to have taken place between 1 January 1990 and 31 December 1991.

Anyone who can assist with information leading to McMaster's arrest is requested to contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bennito Tobi on 082 522 1086/1085 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

