Have you seen this former Tableview resident wanted on historical rape charge?
RELATED:Suspect known only as 'Mike' wanted in connection with rape in Cape Town in July
- McMaster is wanted in Sea Point on charges of indecent assault and rape.
- A warrant for his arrest was issued in February of this year.
- Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bennito Tobi on 082 522 1086/1085 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Have you seen this man?
If so, police members of Cape Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are urging you to get in touch with them.
Clinton McMaster (58) is wanted by police in Sea Point in connection with an indecent assault and rape which happened in the early 90's.
"The investigating officer pursued all avenues in a bid to arrest the suspect but all attempts have been unsuccessful thus far," said SAPS in a statement.
On 15 February this year, a warrant for McMaster's arrest was issued by Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.
McMaster is known to have resided at Cherrywood Close, Tableview. The crimes are said to have taken place between 1 January 1990 and 31 December 1991.
Anyone who can assist with information leading to McMaster's arrest is requested to contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bennito Tobi on 082 522 1086/1085 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
RELATED: Murdered magistrate: 'Close relative' appears in court charged with her murder
Source : SAPS
More from Local
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa
NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.Read More
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas
Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedsideRead More
Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer
After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine.Read More
Serial 'puppy beggar' facing jail for animal cruelty and assault
The animal welfare group, SPCA, says rather than giving money to those using animals as begging props, report them.Read More
Cape Town companies team up for quality eye care community day
Vision View Optometrist and Vision Box ZA have teamed up to put together a community day offering quality eye care.Read More
Biti: SA must look at the real problem for Zimbabweans being in country
Lester Kiewit spoke with Tendai Biti about the impact of the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) ending.Read More
WC's Maynier draws line in sand over extortion at school construction site
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier says he won't allow extortionists to hinder the construction of schools in the province.Read More
'A humble' beautiful spirit': Hero gives life to save three struggling swimmers
Lester Kiewit spoke to Craig Lambinon of the NSRI about Reza Yon and how he rescued three people from drowning at the cost of his own.Read More
André de Ruyter should be worried about car bugging - Security Analyst
Criminal syndicates could be behind the bugging of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's vehicle, one analyst suggests.Read More