Best of CapeTalk
UWC’s ‘She-Bobo’ league, aims to equalise opportunity for junior girls' soccer

3 October 2022 2:02 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
UWC
University of the Western Cape
She-bobo

Abarder, the pioneer behind She-Bobo, said the establishment of this league was a response to the serious lack of competitive football for young girls.

Clarence Ford spoke to the University of Western Cape (UWC)’s media and marketing manager, Gasant Abarder about why the university decided to establish a junior girls’ soccer league.

• UWC launched a girls’ soccer league to close the developmental gap in women’s football.

• UWC plans to include soccer clubs in neighbouring communities and across the metropole to play in the league in 2023.

The University of the Western Cape to launch She-Bobo - a home for junior girls' football. Picture: UWC/Twitter
The University of the Western Cape to launch She-Bobo - a home for junior girls' football. Picture: UWC/Twitter

Abarder, the pioneer behind She-Bobo, said the establishment of this league was a response to the serious lack of competitive football for young girls.

He was inspired by his 10-year-old daughter’s difficulty in finding a soccer club exclusive to young female football players.

For the last three years we have been looking for a club that’s exclusively girls because she was playing with and against boys.

Gasant Abarder, UWC spokesperson

There is a serious lack of competitive football for girls.

Gasant Abarder, UWC spokesperson

More than half of the team of national women’s soccer team Banyana Banyana is made up of UWC, he said.

To continue UWC’s prominence in the evolution of women’s football, the league will include surrounding communities around Cape Town.

So, we’ve signed up 10 clubs from around the communities, they are all community clubs...

Gasant Abarder, UWC Spokesperson

A preview of the league’s future will be showcased at UWC’s football festival on 22 October 2022.

Watch UWC's #InALeagueOfTheirOwn video below.

Listen to the full audio above.




