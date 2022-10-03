American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Notorious American poker player and self-styled “ladies’ man” Dan Bilzarian has his 33.5 million Instagram followers gobsmacked with a home he’s renting in Cape Town for a whopping R360,000 per night.

“Let’s just talk about this view real quick,” brags Bilzarian. “My goodness! Oh, Danny Boy, you always do it proper.”

The home in Clifton is supposedly inspired by Tony Stark, with a bit of James Bond.

It boggles the mind! Obviously, we want these people to spend their dollars here, but it’s just hard to process… You go to his Instagram and look at this man’s life. It’s quite hard to stomach… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

These people with so much money are coming to Cape Town… It’s so hard to look at the gap between the super-rich and the majority of South Africa… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 5:54).